StockNews.com Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Hold

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.3 %

COP stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.85. 5,820,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.