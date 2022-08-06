StockNews.com Lowers Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Fossil Group Stock Up 3.8 %
FOSL stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fossil Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fossil Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
