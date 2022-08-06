StockNews.com Upgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to “Hold”

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.