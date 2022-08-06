StockNews.com Upgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to “Strong-Buy”

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 609,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,583. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 177,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.