Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

