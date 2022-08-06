Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Boot Barn worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $61.29 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

