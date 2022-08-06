Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Omnicell worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

OMCL opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.80.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

