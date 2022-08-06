Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,631 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up approximately 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of ExlService worth $27,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ExlService by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.