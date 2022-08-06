Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

