Sumokoin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $881,874.23 and $1,440.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,509,208 coins and its circulating supply is 46,809,208 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

