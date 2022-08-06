Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

SLF opened at C$60.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.76. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$56.14 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$35.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

