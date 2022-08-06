SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $567.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 161,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

