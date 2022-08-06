SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SunPower by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

