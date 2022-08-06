SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.
SunPower Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SunPower by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
