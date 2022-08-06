Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 652,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,723. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

