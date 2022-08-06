SuperRare (RARE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.91 Million

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. SuperRare has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

