SuperRare (RARE) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a market cap of $30.73 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.