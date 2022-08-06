Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

