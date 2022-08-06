Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.