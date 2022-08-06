Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday.

Symrise Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €108.25 ($111.60) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($75.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.82.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

