Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.75

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 45445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,994 shares of company stock worth $1,851,186. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

