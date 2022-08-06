Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,900. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

