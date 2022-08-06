Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TALO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Up 14.3 %

NYSE:TALO opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $212,600.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $212,600.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,173,743.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,163,437 shares of company stock worth $24,948,307. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after buying an additional 214,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 409,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.