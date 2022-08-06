Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 1,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.52) to GBX 980 ($12.01) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5652 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.