Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 1,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.52) to GBX 980 ($12.01) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.