TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$43.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIEF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Uni-Select stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Uni-Select has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $29.36.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

