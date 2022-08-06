Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 786,884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 786,884 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $157,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

