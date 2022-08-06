Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $331,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 284.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $842.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

