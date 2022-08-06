Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $65.91 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $65,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,020,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.