Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.01 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

