Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $118,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

