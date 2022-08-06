Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.88.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.