Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $47,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.
Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CL stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
