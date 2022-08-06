Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.41.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.34. The company has a market cap of C$20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

