Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $398.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

