TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

TU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,541. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

