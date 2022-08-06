TenUp Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,849.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $62,849.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00159636 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.