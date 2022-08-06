Ternoa Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $11.60 million and $295,232.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 254.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ternoa Coin Trading
