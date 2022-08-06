Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion and $36.18 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,389 coins and its circulating supply is 66,476,525,455 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

