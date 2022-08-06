Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion and $36.18 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00623613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015653 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00037526 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,389 coins and its circulating supply is 66,476,525,455 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.