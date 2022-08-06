Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 72.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

