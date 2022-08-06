TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $6.23 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $899.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 217,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.