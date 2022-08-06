TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $6.23 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $899.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 217,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.