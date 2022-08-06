The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $6,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

