The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €103.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.72. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

