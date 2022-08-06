The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €36.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.96) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

