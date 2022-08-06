The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €197.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($203.09) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($317.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($325.77) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €143.44 ($147.88) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.45. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a fifty-two week high of €210.10 ($216.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

