The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

GS opened at $334.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

