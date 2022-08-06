The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $143.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,745,000 after buying an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.