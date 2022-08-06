The Graph (GRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $70.35 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. The Graph has a market cap of $905.19 million and approximately $70.35 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00068146 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.