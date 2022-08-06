The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

