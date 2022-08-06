The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $239.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00546211 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00190834 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000151 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

