The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $3.93 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $428.84 million and approximately $350,721.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00016939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000159 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

