Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 7.8 %

TBPH traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $8.74. 1,175,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.28.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 192,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.